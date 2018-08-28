Search

Car causes significant structural damage after crashing into house

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:47 06 December 2018

Norfolk Fire and Rescue

A car caused significant structural damage to a house in Heacham when it crashed into the front of it.

A crew from Heacham and the urban search and rescue unit were called to the house on Collingwood Close at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 4.

Just one vehicle was involved in the collision but as the damage to the property was extensive, emergency services used specialist equipment to prop up or ‘shore up’ to make the building safe.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “It showcased the skills available to us in West Norfolk, it was a job well done.”

