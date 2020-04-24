Search

Watch the heroic moment Norfolk couple rescue ducklings from drains

PUBLISHED: 14:29 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 24 April 2020

Heacham couple Simon and Debbie Frost rescued ducks stuck down drains on their street Picture: Debbie Frost

Archant

A Norfolk couple reunited a concerned mum with her ducklings that had fallen down drains while on their daily waddle.

Debbie and Simon Frost leapt to the rescue of two ducklings that fell through the gaps in drain covers on Marram Way in Heacham where they live on Wednesday.

Residents in the area are well-rehearsed when it comes to rescuing ducks as they often come from the pond in nearby Station Road looking for food.

The pair were alerted to the fall by the mother duck that was quacking across the street as they set off for a walk and their pug Bruce was able to sniff out which drains they were in.

They then fetched a fishing net and Mr Frost managed to scoop them out and the mum and ducklings then scurried to their mum.

Mrs Frost then posted the clip on the Normal for Norfolk Facebook group and it has got hundreds of likes and comments.

Mrs Frost, 55, who is a retired nurse and midwife, said: “It always happens at this time of year and several residents in different streets have had to rescue them - one lady on Facebook told me she had 12 that fell down a drain.

“It is a bit of a Catch-22 as people feed the ducks but then it encourages them into their streets where they are bound to fall down them.

“I’ve had lots of lovely positive comments on the video and also from people who have caravans near the beach who miss Norfolk.”

