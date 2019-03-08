Search

Firefighters tackling large haystack blaze

PUBLISHED: 18:56 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 08 September 2019

Norfolk firefighters are tackling a large haystack fire in Wereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters are on the scene of a large haystack fire.

The blaze broke out on College Road, Wereham, near Downham Market, just after 4.40pm on Sunday, September 8.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said crews from Downham Market and Methwold were tackling a large haystack fire.

Elsewhere in the county, firefighters from Attleborough, Hingham, and Wymondham put out a haystack fire on Long Street, Great Ellingham, near Attleborough.

It broke out at around 12.40pm on September 8 and crews left just after 3.40pm.

Firefighters from North Walsham were also called to a haystack fire on Nursery Drive in the town just after 5pm on September 8.

The Wereham blaze took place a day after a large fire on Bird's Lane, Southgate, between Aylsham and Reepham.

A large haystack and hay baler bore the brunt of the flames and two crews from Mundesley and Aylsham remained at the farm on Sunday damping down.

