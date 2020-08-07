Cat left in agony after paw caught in heavy trap

Hayman needed an emergency x-ray at Terrington Vets in King’s Lynn after coming home with his front paw stuck in a heavy metal trap.Picture: James Glaholm Archant

A cat was left in agony after his front paw was caught in a heavy metal trap.

Hayman, an 8-year-old domestic cat from King’s Lynn, had been out exploring when the metal contraption trapped his paw between it.

His owner Susan Fennell, who was cleaning her front room at the time, said she heard an “unusual clattering noise” from her window before hearing the feline cry out for help.

Hayman managed to make his way home and jumped onto a flower bed to alert his owner to his agony.

After gathering Hayman in her arms, Mrs Fennell realised the trap was fixed into place and could not be removed.

She said: “I was upset and crying with shock.

“There was blood all over the porch floor and Hayman just continued to cry. I thought our cat was going to die.”

She wrapped the cat in a towel to help limit the damage and sought the help of Terrington Vets, who asked her to bring him into the practice immediately for an emergency x-ray.

The x-ray revealed that Hayman had suffered no fractures or broken bones and was able to go home on the same day.

Due to Covid-19 measures Mrs Fennell could not be with him inside the practice but she has since expressed her gratitude for the Terrington Vets team and their treatment of Hayman, who has since made a full recovery.

She said: “They’ve always been wonderful and were even more so during a difficult period – when you can’t access the surgery like you normally do. They took great care of Hayman and we’re extremely appreciative.

“He took a while to recover. He couldn’t leave the house for a week. He’s more or less back to his usual self now, although he is a little more careful when landing on his affected leg.”

The owner said she has not seen animal traps in her neighbourhood before and believes Hayman got caught in the trap while exploring the grass dykes and farmland nearby.

She added: “It’s worrying that there are more of these traps out there that we don’t know about.”

