Popular musician struck by MS fights back with new album

Published: 11:12 AM May 25, 2021

A well-known and popular musician, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis six years ago, is fighting back to release her original album, New Shoes for Nashville.

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a long-lasting disease that can affect the brain, spinal cord, and the optic nerves. It can cause problems with vision, balance, muscle control, and other basic body functions.

Hayley Moyses has been surrounded by her country and western family at a very young age with her parents, Moyses family band which she recalled at the age of five.

Hayley Moyses and her family when she was young. - Credit: Supplied

Ms Moyses said: “Bluegrass and Country and Western has been my life and in my blood based in their home at West Walton”.

Ms Moyses grew up with a varied lifestyle and achieved advanced Fitness Instructor, Personal Trainer, Lead Singer, Guitarist, Public Address Engineer, Stringed instrument connoisseur, songwriter and a mum of her son, Lewis. She even became a Police Constable, and with all the activities to deal with the name Hayley Moyses was becoming popular.

A musician with a backing team Britgrass 3 and travelling far and wide together being booked for social events, weddings as well as big time festivals, including being guests at The Grand Ole Opry Nashville, USA.

Hayley Moyses struggling today. - Credit: Supplied

“Things were going well”, she said, “Just when I was finally getting notoriety with an original album, ‘New Shoes For Nashville’ written and performed by me in 2016, Multiple Sclerosis was quick at slowing me down to a total stop”.

Ms Moyses, now in her early fifties, is determined to get back on her feet as well as launch her album and hope a Theatre Director could allow a 10 minute slot for her to come on stage as a ‘start’, and a beginning for an exclusive official launch of the album.

“Help me from hero to zero with a turnaround”, Hayley concluded.