Police used pepper spray on woman who grabbed knife

Published: 12:51 PM January 22, 2021

Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance twice had to pepper spray a woman who grabbed a knife, a court was told.

Hayley Howlett of Dedrop Close, Heacham, was calm upon the police’s arrival but then became aggressive and was shouting and swearing.

Prosecutor Robyn Khan told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday that it happened at about 4.10am on October 5, 2020.

“The defendant moves into the kitchen at which point she was PAVA’d.

“She continues to struggle and grabbed a kitchen knife at which point she was PAVA’d again and told to drop the knife. Eventually she did drop the knife,” said Miss Khan.

Howlett, 34, whose last conviction was in 2010, pleaded guilty to affray.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson described her client as “incredibly fragile”, adding that Howlett was very remorseful and clear in her desire to receive support.

“She openly discussed with me her use of alcohol as a means of dealing with anxiety,” said Miss Johnson.

The court heard Howlett had reduced her daily consumption of 18 cans of Fosters lager to six and was having daily meetings with an alcohol support body. She is also on medication for her mental health.

A pre-sentence report, including the option of custody, was ordered.

Howlett was granted unconditional bail to the next hearing on February 25.