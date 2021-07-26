News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

See the wedding couple made out of hay who won't bale out

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:19 AM July 26, 2021   
Wedding couple made of hay in Norfolk

Hay! I do...the wedding couple made out of harvest bales in a Norfolk field. - Credit: Norfolk police

A Norfolk farmer with a sense of romance decided to start harvest with a difference - creating a wedding scene from hay bales.

The newlyweds standing in a field in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, have been decorated with two bales for each figure.

The bride has a white dress and veil as well as eyes with lashes and her dapper groom comes with a smart black jacket, white shirt and a black bow tie. He even has a black top hat.

Flowers adorn the couple and the eye-catching harvest scene has been catching the attention of passers-by.

 Norfolk police posted an image of the scene on Instagram, stating: "Rural policing brings some unusual sights. Big congrats to the happy couple. We are just glad the groom didn't get cold feet and bale out on the big day."

Others commented that the couple would be 'making hay while the sun shines.'

Pumpkin House Thursford Norfolk

Another farming creation - The Pumpkin House in Thursford - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

It's the latest farming creation in Norfolk fields - with a popular sight now being houses made of pumpkins. The Pumpkin House made of more than 1,000 pumpkins at Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford is a big attraction for those picking their own pumpkins in October.



Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach
  2. 2 Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in
  3. 3 Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected
  1. 4 Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival
  2. 5 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
  3. 6 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
  4. 7 Norwich Bus Station building closed due to Covid ping
  5. 8 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
  6. 9 Joy and relief as Latitude passes off successfully
  7. 10 'Do your bit to slow spread' - plea as Covid hospital admissions remain low
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Women's hands apply cream from burns to skin lesions. Sunburn treatment concept

Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Shops have warned that shortages are only temporary

Norfolk Live

Poultry company owner says food industry is at 'crisis point'

Sarah Hussain

person
A140 bypass signs by the traffic at Long Stratton. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Tom Smithard For:

Town's long wait for new £37m bypass nearly over as funding agreed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus