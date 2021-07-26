Published: 10:19 AM July 26, 2021

Hay! I do...the wedding couple made out of harvest bales in a Norfolk field. - Credit: Norfolk police

A Norfolk farmer with a sense of romance decided to start harvest with a difference - creating a wedding scene from hay bales.

The newlyweds standing in a field in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, have been decorated with two bales for each figure.

The bride has a white dress and veil as well as eyes with lashes and her dapper groom comes with a smart black jacket, white shirt and a black bow tie. He even has a black top hat.

Flowers adorn the couple and the eye-catching harvest scene has been catching the attention of passers-by.

Norfolk police posted an image of the scene on Instagram, stating: "Rural policing brings some unusual sights. Big congrats to the happy couple. We are just glad the groom didn't get cold feet and bale out on the big day."

Others commented that the couple would be 'making hay while the sun shines.'

Another farming creation - The Pumpkin House in Thursford - Credit: Archant

It's the latest farming creation in Norfolk fields - with a popular sight now being houses made of pumpkins. The Pumpkin House made of more than 1,000 pumpkins at Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford is a big attraction for those picking their own pumpkins in October.







