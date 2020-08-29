Search

Police search for owners after hay bales set alight

PUBLISHED: 11:55 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 29 August 2020

Hay Bales were set on fire in Bodham. Picture: Google Maps

Hay Bales were set on fire in Bodham. Picture: Google Maps

Hay bales close to a north Norfolk town have been set alight in an early morning fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Lower Bodham in the early hours of the morning on August 29 to reports of hay bales on fire.

Appliances from Sheringham attended the fire and were able to get the fire under control.

Now, North Norfolk Police are searching for the owners of the hay bales.

In a tweet, North Norfolk Police said: “We are currently trying to identify the owner of hay bales that were unfortunately set on fire early this morning on Gipsies Lane, Bodham.

“If you are or know the owner please call 101 ref number 8 of the 29th.”

