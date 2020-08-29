Police search for owners after hay bales set alight

Hay Bales were set on fire in Bodham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Hay bales close to a north Norfolk town have been set alight in an early morning fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Lower Bodham in the early hours of the morning on August 29 to reports of hay bales on fire.

Appliances from Sheringham attended the fire and were able to get the fire under control.

Now, North Norfolk Police are searching for the owners of the hay bales.

In a tweet, North Norfolk Police said: “We are currently trying to identify the owner of hay bales that were unfortunately set on fire early this morning on Gipsies Lane, Bodham.

“If you are or know the owner please call 101 ref number 8 of the 29th.”