Search

Advanced search

Piece of village's history being taken down for first time in 200 years

PUBLISHED: 16:04 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 21 January 2020

Nigel Boldero, chair of Haveringland parish meeting at the village stocks which have been taken down to be restored. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Nigel Boldero, chair of Haveringland parish meeting at the village stocks which have been taken down to be restored. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

For 200 years, they have been an unmistakable presence in a village green - once an instrument of torture and then a nod to the traditions of yesteryear.

Cllr. Stuart Beadle (Reepham), Haveringland parish meeting chair, Nigel Boldero and local carpenter Jack Wheeler as the village stocks in Haveringland are taken down to be restored. Picture: Neil DidsburyCllr. Stuart Beadle (Reepham), Haveringland parish meeting chair, Nigel Boldero and local carpenter Jack Wheeler as the village stocks in Haveringland are taken down to be restored. Picture: Neil Didsbury

But now, for the first time in centuries, the stocks on Haveringland village green are gone, leaving an empty space where they once proudly stood.

However, their departure is not due to be a permanent one, with the former punishment device set to be returned with a new lease of life following renovation work.

On Tuesday, the imposing piece of Haveringland history was dismantled and taken away for much-needed renovation work, having been weathered by the elements over time.

The £4,000 project, which has been co-funded by Broadland Council and Haveringland Parish Meeting, will see the oak structure repaired and restored to its former glory by North Walsham-based carpenter Jack Wheeler.

The stocks in Haveringland have been taken away to be restored, but should return within the month. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe stocks in Haveringland have been taken away to be restored, but should return within the month. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Wheeler is tasked with replacing the pyramid-shaped finials on top of the two posts, cutting in new bases and adding new supports.

Nigel Boldero, chairman of the parish meeting, said: "It is great that we now have planning permission and can see the work begin. The Parish Meeting was unanimous in their wish to see this important part of our local heritage repaired and protected for the future.

"We will save whatever we can from the original structure, but some pieces will be replaced and others held together with new braces.

"The parish has also agreed to ongoing funding to give the stocks an annual protective coating to keep the worst of the weather off."

Local carpenter Jack Wheeler has removed the village stocks in Haveringland and will restore them over the coming weeks. Picture: Neil DidsburyLocal carpenter Jack Wheeler has removed the village stocks in Haveringland and will restore them over the coming weeks. Picture: Neil Didsbury

While the exact history of the stocks is unclear, it is thought they were first erected in 1804 and are listed as a structure of historical interest. It is not clear when they were last used for their original purpose.

It is hoped that once they have been fully renovated they will eventually feature as part of a heritage trail linking up churches and places of interest in the area.

Mr Boldero added that the stocks had become a popular attraction on the town's village green, particularly providing photo opportunities for couples who have married at the village church.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Closure of pub was ‘death knell’ for village, as search goes on for new landlord

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers, who left the Dog Inn in December. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Is this the best Sunday roast in Norwich?

The Urban Eatery at The Fat Cat and Canary is doing things a bit differently in Norwich Pictures: The Fry Up Inspector

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists