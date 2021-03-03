Alton Towers founder in race against time over holiday park bid
The founder of Alton Towers is facing a race against time to submit revised visions for a controversial holiday park just outside Norwich.
John Broome, who was behind the Staffordshire theme park, is looking to lead a major revamp at Haveringland Hall County Park, which would see it converted into a 280 unit holiday park, complete with treehouses and tipis.
The plans have proven highly contentious, with scores of objections already lodged against them, led by neighbours and the Haveringland Parish Meeting.
The objection has led to revised plans being drawn up by agents RPS, which are due to be submitted soon.
However, with the consultation deadline for the scheme looming, the developer is faced with a race against time to lodge them - or else see the plans considered in their current form.
Originally, the deadline for comments to be made on the scheme was January 31, however, ahead of this date, the agents made it clear that revised plans were being drawn up.
Broadland District Council, though, has now agreed to grant an extension, meaning the plans will not be considered at committee until after May at the very earliest.
A Broadland spokesman said: "We very much expecting revised plans to be submitted in the coming weeks."
The spokesman added that in the event of the new plans not being submitted, the application would go before the planning committee in their current form.
This would also mean that any alterations which may have addressed concerns raised by the community would not be taken into consideration during the meeting.
The controversial scheme has been met with a wide range of concerns, including objections from Norfolk County Council over its flooding plan, the RSPB and the Haveringland church council.
And more than 180 members of the community have written to the council with views on the project.
However, speaking previously, Mr Broome said the project would "increase the profile of Norfolk as a holiday destination" - and that any ecological harm caused by the development would be mitigated.
RPS, the agent for the scheme, has been approached for comment.