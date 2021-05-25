Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan

Published: 5:30 AM May 25, 2021

Some of the holiday homes already at the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park, which is planning to expand. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Developers behind a "five-star" holiday park have been given until the end of the week to lodge revised plans for it.

Agents representing Alton Towers founder John Broome had promised that updated visions for Haveringland Hall Country Park would be submitted after initial proposals for 280-holiday units met with resistance.

Earlier this year, Broadland planners granted agent RPS an extension until the end of May to resubmit the plans - or see them considered in their current form.

Communities at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

However, with the May 28 deadline looming, new plans are yet to be lodged, which has seen the proposals come in for more criticism, as villagers anxiously wait to learn if their concerns are being addressed.

Nigel Boldero, chairman of Haveringland Parish Meeting, said: "This has been a painful process for everyone in the local area, but especially those elderly and sometimes frail people living on the site.

"People have felt under siege for a long time and I have heard that several have sought medical help to cope with the anxiety and stress the delays are causing.

"The applicants have already missed at least four deadlines for submitting the revised plan."

Haveringland Parish Meeting chairman Nigel Boldero. Picture: Nigel Boldero - Credit: Archant

Should the plans go ahead it would see wholesale changes to the area, with the village one of the smallest in the county, with a population of around just 200 people.

Mr Boldero, who is part of a campaign group against the plans called Line in the Sand, said the overwhelming consensus in the village was that any development was too much development.

He added: "‘We are grateful for the support shown for our campaign ‘Line in the Sand’, including from other local parishes.

"We are convinced that any more development here is totally inappropriate and will only exacerbate existing problems."

As it stands, the plans are due to be considered by Broadland's planning committee in July, whether the revisions are submitted or not.

To date, the application has seen scores of people submit written objections to the council, while a petition against it has attracted some 2,000 signatures.

RPS Group has been approached for comment.