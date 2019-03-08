Search

Holiday park pool closed for second time to allow for safety checks

PUBLISHED: 13:29 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 01 August 2019

The pool at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has been closed for the second time. Picture: Nick Butcher.

A holiday park swimming pool which was closed earlier this week following concerns of a chemical leak has been shut down for the second time to allow safety checks to be carried out.

An ambulance and four fire brigades rushed to the Haven Seashore in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday morning following reports of a chlorine leak and people experiencing breathing difficulties.

The pool was closed for the rest of the day as firefighters inspected the area.

No evidence of a chemical leak was found and the pool was reopened on Wednesday morning.

Just hours later the pool was closed again to allow environmental health officers to carry out further assessments.

A spokesman for Haven Seashore said: "Following the incident at Seashore on Tuesday, we were given clearance by emergency services that the pool was safe to reopen.

"On Wednesday, the environmental health officer asked to carry out some further checks and we assisted them with these.

"We apologise to holidaymakers and owners for any inconvenience but their safety, and that of our team members, is of paramount importance."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed it served the holiday park with a prohibition notice preventing the pool from being used on Wednesday afternoon.

The park arranged for a coach to take guests to the Marina Leisure Centre on Thursday.

One woman who visited the park with her family from Oxford on Wednesday said the pool was cleared following a loudspeaker announcement.

She said: "There were lots of not very happy people on the site.

"It is quite frustrating because the children really wanted to go in after Tuesday's drama."

Since last summer a significant investment had been made into the holiday park.

The redevelopment included two new 11-metre-high flumes, a multi-lane slide and an aqua play area and activities pool.

A new bar and grill restaurant and bakery were also part of the improvements.

The issue comes at the start of the summer holidays with thousands of holidaymakers set to flock to Great Yarmouth in the coming weeks. At the time of publication it is not known when the pool will reopen.

