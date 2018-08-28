Free activities and chance to have your say at community event

The Green at Whitton in Lowestoft, which will host the community event. Photo: James Carr. Archant

Skating on a mini ice rink, activities aplenty and fun for all the family is being offered at a free event.

People living in the Whitton Estate area of Lowestoft and the surrounding area of Kirkley are being invited to the event, which is encouraging residents to have their say.

Organised by the East Suffolk Communities Team in partnership with local organisations the event is being held at The Green to allow residents to give their views.

A spokesman said: “On Friday, February 1, from 4pm to 8pm, the East Suffolk Communities Team in partnership with local organisations are inviting local residents to come along and have their say and also enjoy free activities at The Green.

“As well as skating on a mini ice rink, there will also be free boxing taster sessions with Ultimate Boxing, activities with the Marina Theatre as well as free pizza and chips from The Grill Hut for the first 50 people.

“Tea and coffee will also be available from Whitton Life as well as the chance to win high street shopping vouchers in a prize draw.”

All ages are welcome to attend.