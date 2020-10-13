Have your say on options for town’s new play equipment
PUBLISHED: 15:45 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 13 October 2020
Thetford Town Council
Children and parents are being encouraged to have their say on a town’s newest offering of play equipment.
People in Thetford have been asked to choose which piece of large equipment they would like to see installed at Castle Park.
Thetford Town Council has decided to replace the existing under-eights equipment and is considering four potential designs - all of which are classed as “play boats.”
You may also want to watch:
But first, the council is looking to consult the town’s youngsters in a bid to get their seal of approval on the preferred option.
In a notice posted on its website last month, the town council said the existing play castle had “come to the end of its useful life”.
It added: “Ideally the council would like a Viking boat but will consider pirate ships or other boats.”
Castle Park is a scheduled ancient monument and any groundworks to install new equipment must be supervised by an archaeologist.
Complete the form within this story to have your say on the best option.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.