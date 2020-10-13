Search

Advanced search

Have your say on options for town’s new play equipment

PUBLISHED: 15:45 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 13 October 2020

People in Thetford are being invited to have their say on four options for new play equipment at Castle Park. Picture: Thetford Town Council

People in Thetford are being invited to have their say on four options for new play equipment at Castle Park. Picture: Thetford Town Council

Thetford Town Council

Children and parents are being encouraged to have their say on a town’s newest offering of play equipment.

People in Thetford are being invited to have their say on four options for new play equipment at Castle Park. Picture: Thetford Town Council People in Thetford are being invited to have their say on four options for new play equipment at Castle Park. Picture: Thetford Town Council

People in Thetford have been asked to choose which piece of large equipment they would like to see installed at Castle Park.

Thetford Town Council has decided to replace the existing under-eights equipment and is considering four potential designs - all of which are classed as “play boats.”

People in Thetford are being invited to have their say on four options for new play equipment at Castle Park. Picture: Thetford Town Council People in Thetford are being invited to have their say on four options for new play equipment at Castle Park. Picture: Thetford Town Council

You may also want to watch:

But first, the council is looking to consult the town’s youngsters in a bid to get their seal of approval on the preferred option.

In a notice posted on its website last month, the town council said the existing play castle had “come to the end of its useful life”.

It added: “Ideally the council would like a Viking boat but will consider pirate ships or other boats.”

People in Thetford are being invited to have their say on four options for new play equipment at Castle Park. Picture: Thetford Town Council People in Thetford are being invited to have their say on four options for new play equipment at Castle Park. Picture: Thetford Town Council

Castle Park is a scheduled ancient monument and any groundworks to install new equipment must be supervised by an archaeologist.

Complete the form within this story to have your say on the best option.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How does Norwich’s infection rate compare to where northern cities were in September?

Norwich's infection rate is rising but it is a few weeks behind cities where tougher restrictions have been imposed, such as Liverpool, Nottingham and Newcastle (l-r). Picture: Ruth Tyrrell/Ryan Warburton/Wangyang Li/Ryan Booth

Woman accused with husband of murder of baby daughter is pregnant

Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh.

BBC presenter announces final broadcast after 23 years

David Whiteley presenting at the launch of the £12 million Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A rare ‘Downton Abbey’ estate in 600 acres goes up for sale

Wood Hall, Hilgay, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings/Savills

Norfolk in early stages of steep rise in coronavirus cases, says public health director

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson