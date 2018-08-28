Dog on the loose sparks police call out

The dog was found on the loose in Beckham Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Police in Lowestoft are keen to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Have you Lost your Dog? We are in Beckham Road with a Found Dog without a collar or ID. It is a Large Ginger and White dog, possibly a Japanese Akito breed or similar. If you have any information please call Suffolk Police on 101 and quote Cad reference 157. Thanks — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) January 29, 2019

In an appeal on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, a police spokesman said: “Have you lost your dog?

“We are currently responding to an incident in Beckham Road, Lowestoft where a dog has been found running around without a collar to identify who it belongs to.”

The large ginger and white dog is possibly a Japanese Akito breed or similar.

If you have any information please call Suffolk Police on 101 and quote reference number 157 of January 29.