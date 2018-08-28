Dog on the loose sparks police call out
PUBLISHED: 14:29 29 January 2019
Archant
Police in Lowestoft are keen to reunite a lost dog with its owner.
In an appeal on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, a police spokesman said: “Have you lost your dog?
“We are currently responding to an incident in Beckham Road, Lowestoft where a dog has been found running around without a collar to identify who it belongs to.”
The large ginger and white dog is possibly a Japanese Akito breed or similar.
If you have any information please call Suffolk Police on 101 and quote reference number 157 of January 29.
