Dog on the loose sparks police call out

PUBLISHED: 14:29 29 January 2019

The dog was found on the loose in Beckham Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Police in Lowestoft are keen to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

In an appeal on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, a police spokesman said: “Have you lost your dog?

“We are currently responding to an incident in Beckham Road, Lowestoft where a dog has been found running around without a collar to identify who it belongs to.”

The large ginger and white dog is possibly a Japanese Akito breed or similar.

If you have any information please call Suffolk Police on 101 and quote reference number 157 of January 29.

