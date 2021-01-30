Have you ever buried a time capsule?
Fifty years ago Blue Peter buried objects in a time capsule capturing the imagination of children and adults. Nick Richards looks back at similar projects on a local level
As ideas for recording the past go, a time capsule is a wonderfully cheap and engaging way of documenting a period of time for future generations to marvel at.
Whether it's a Norwich City football programme, a Kylie Minogue cassette or a set of coins, school children are involved in the the process of working out which representations of their life should go in a tube and be stuck in the ground for a set number of years.
That original Blue Peter time capsule was buried in 1971 in front of BBC TV centre by Valerie Singleton, John Noakes and Peter Purves and included as set of the new decimal coins that had been introduced months earlier and a Blue Peter annual.
It was dug up in 2000. Four further time capsules were buried on Blue Peter, the most famous was probably the 1998 capsule, placed in the ground by Katy Hill and Richard Bacon beneath the Millennium Dome as it was being constructed. It was mistakenly dug up in 2017 by a builder.
Norfolk's Simon Thomas was part of the team in 2000 that got in on the time capsule act - he added one of his old mobile phones to the capsule. That would have seemed dated a year later, let alone in 2029 when it's scheduled to be dug up!
Here is how Norfolk has enjoyed burying and unearthing time capsules over the years...
