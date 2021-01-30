News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Have you ever buried a time capsule?

Nick Richards

Published: 2:00 PM January 30, 2021   
Blue Peter presenters in 2000 including SImon Thomas

Past and present Blue Peter presenters Simon Groom (top left) Simon Thomas (top second left), (L-R) Janet Ellis, Konnie Huq, Peter Purves, Val Singleton, John Noakes, Katy Hill and Matt Barker in the Blue Peter Garden, with the show's first two time capsules, pictured in January 2000 - Credit: PA

Fifty years ago Blue Peter buried objects in a time capsule capturing the imagination of children and adults. Nick Richards looks back at similar projects on a local level

As ideas for recording the past go, a time capsule is a wonderfully cheap and engaging way of documenting a period of time for future generations to marvel at.

Whether it's a Norwich City football programme, a Kylie Minogue cassette or a set of coins, school children are involved in the the process of working out which representations of their life should go in a tube and be stuck in the ground for a set number of years.

That original Blue Peter time capsule was buried in 1971 in front of BBC TV centre by Valerie Singleton, John Noakes and Peter Purves and included as set of the new decimal coins that had been introduced months earlier and a Blue Peter annual.

It was dug up in 2000. Four further time capsules were buried on Blue Peter, the most famous was probably the 1998 capsule, placed in the ground by Katy Hill and Richard Bacon beneath the Millennium Dome as it was being constructed. It was mistakenly dug up in 2017 by a builder.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk's Simon Thomas was part of the team in 2000 that got in on the time capsule act - he added one of his old mobile phones to the capsule. That would have seemed dated a year later, let alone in 2029 when it's scheduled to be dug up!

Here is how Norfolk has enjoyed burying and unearthing time capsules over the years...

Old Buckenham High School pupils Jai Nembhard-Long, and Liberty Butler (right) look at a newspaper f

Old Buckenham High School pupils Jai Nembhard-Long and Liberty Butler (right) look at a newspaper from the time capsule dug up at the school which was buried 25 years earlier in 1988 with former pupil and dinner lady Pauline Cattermole in 2013. Items in the time capsule included a video and a Mars bar wrapper - Credit: Archant

Ormiston Victory Academy Principal, Naomi Palmer, with Jason Haden, left, former student of Costesse

Ormiston Victory Academy Principal, Naomi Palmer, with Jason Haden, left, former student of Costessey High School and now Ormiston Victory geography teacher, and Martin Cowley, former head of art for 20 years, open the time capsule from March 1994, which included a Norwich City programme and a Kylie Minogue cassette - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Rockland St Mary schoolchildren time capsule buried pic tken 5th nov 1986 m145177-64a pic to be u

Rockland St Mary schoolchildren with a time capsule buried on November 5, 1986 - Credit: Archant

The time capsule is buried close to Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

A time capsule being buried close to Dereham Windmill in 2015 - Credit: Ian Burt

YOUNGSTERS BURY THE TIME CAPSULE AT THE UEA.

A time capsule being buried at the UEA in Norwich in May 1998 included a can of DIet Coke and a Norwich City programme - Credit: Archant

THORPE HAMLET FIRST SCHOOL PUPILS, TEACHERS AND HELPERS BEFORE BURYING THEIR THIRTY YEAR TIME CAPSUL

Thorpe Hamlet First School pupils and teachers bury a time capsule in the summer of 2001 - it will see the light of day in 2031 . - Credit: Archant

NORWICH CITY FOOTBALL CLUB CENTENARY DAY CELEBRATIONS.PUPILS FROM TOWN CLOSE SCHOOL PREPARE THE TI

Back in 2002 Norwich City celebrated their centenary with pupils from Town Close School burying a time capsule under the Carrow Road pitch. Pictured from left, Alice Jeffries, Stephen Walwyn, Robert Norman and Alex Ronaldson - Credit: Archant

CAPTION: Photo of the new time capsule being sealed at the King's Lynn Library, which is to be opene

Back in 2005 a new time capsule was sealed at the King's Lynn Library, which would be opened in 2105 - Credit: Archant

Scarning Primary School children put items into the time capsule they have prepared by the school's

Scarning Primary School children put items into the time capsule they have prepared by the school's new £2.3million extension back in 2007. From left, Sophie Nee 5, Alice Watts 8, Nathan Lesiuk 6 and Jake Cornwell 8 - Credit: Archant © 2007

Cassette tape from the 1979 time capsule at Acle St Edmund'sprimary schoolPhoto: Bill SmithCopy:

A cassette tape from the 1979 time capsule at Acle St Edmund's Primary School, which was dug up in 2010 - Credit: Archant

Lord Iveagh with some of the items that will go into the time capsule box at Elveden, to be opened i

Lord Iveagh, pictuered in Elveden in 2010 with some of the items that will go into the time capsule box at Elveden, to be opened in 2060 - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

Attleborough mayor Samantha Taylor buries the time capsule in Queen's Square.

Attleborough mayor Samantha Taylor buries a time capsule in Queen's Square in the summer of 2012 - Credit: Archant

Time capsule being buried at Hethersett Hall Care Home containing contemporary contents and pictures

A time capsule being buried at Hethersett Hall Care Home in 2012 containing contemporary contents and pictures and stories from local schoolchildren predicting what the world will be like in 2112. Winning schoolchildren Zain Hussan, centre and left Katie Banfield and right Emily Anderson with centenarian resident Mary Ransley - Credit: Archant


