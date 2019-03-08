Your chance to have a picture taken with Norwich City's Championship trophy - and meet Canary legend Grant Holt

Norwich fans will be able to see the Championship trophy at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans will have the chance to have their photo taken with the Sky Bet Championship trophy at the Royal Norfolk Show.

City legend Grant Holt will be at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. City legend Grant Holt will be at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

The reward for the Canaries' victorious 2018-19 campaign will be on display on both days at the Norfolk Showground at the club's pop-up stall number 485, which will also have merchandise on sale.

An added attraction at the stand will be appearanced by City legend Grant Holt between 1pm and 3pm on both days.

Holt, a three-time Canaries' player of the year and scorer of 78 goals across four seasons at Carrow Road, will be signing autographs, having pictures and promoting his new autobiography A Real Football Life.