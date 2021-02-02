Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47

Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2021

The incident happened on the A47 at Postwick - Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old who pulled his handbrake while travelling at 70mph on the A47 was being "absolutely ridiculous", according to a magistrate.

Harvey Lloyd, of Childs Road, Hethersett, indicated a guilty plea by post to the charge of driving without due care and attention on the A47 at Postwick on August 1, 2020.

At the hearing, which took place at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on February 1, prosecutor Neil Carr said: "On August 1, 2020, the defendant was driving his Volkswagen Polo on the A47 at Postwick near Norwich without due care and attention at speed.

"He pulled the handbrake and swerved off the road, hitting a nearby embankment. He also gave his passenger whiplash."

Mr Carr said while Lloyd had a clean licence, he was a "new driver" - and had only passed his test in December 2019.

In an interview, the passenger, who also suffered bruising and a cut to the leg, told police Lloyd was being "silly" and lost control of the car.

In mitigation, Mr Lloyd said: "I still strongly believe I saw something cross the path of my car, which made me panic and apply the handbrake."

However chair of the bench Mr Candon was not convinced.

He said: "We had to retire to make our decision because this person was showing the worst type of driving behaviour we've seen for a while.

"Pulling on a handbrake for any reason, even at 20mph, is absolutely ridiculous."

Lloyd was given nine points on his licence, a fine of £440, victim surcharge of £44 and prosecution costs of £110.

Justifying the high fine, Mr Candon said: "We've arrived at this figure because of the aggressive driving and applying the handbrake at speed.

"We have heard from the passenger he was showing off on the A47.

"He swerved into an embankment but could easily have gone the other way and crashed into someone.

"It's the pulling of the handbrake that's of great concern to us."

Lloyd also pleaded guilty to an offence on the same date relating to his front offside tyre having the ply or cord exposed.

Mr Candon said there would be no separate penalty for the offence.