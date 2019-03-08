Organisers urge 'no food or drink' at open-air festival

Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival. Picture: Adam Barnes of Platform Ticket Ltd Adam Barnes of Platform Ticket Ltd

The organisers from the Harvest Moon Festival have urged attendee's leave their picnics at home and enjoy the food stalls for this year's event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival. Picture: Adam Barnes of Platform Ticket Ltd Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival. Picture: Adam Barnes of Platform Ticket Ltd

The Harvest Moon Festival will take place on Saturday, August 10 at Beccles Quay, from 12 to 9pm.

This year, organisers have asked festival-goers to not bring in any food or drink into the event due to venue regulations as well as a safety precautions.

Lisa Hampson, one of the Harvest Moon organisers said: "This year no food or alcohol is permitted inside the arena, you're welcome to bring in bottled water, which must be sealed, this can be refilled on site.

"Food can be consumed outside the fenced area, just not in the main arena. We have many affordable food and drink stalls and a fully licensed Bar, for your enjoyment.

Greenpark Academy is set to be open in time for the 2020 school year. Photo: Greenpark Academy Greenpark Academy is set to be open in time for the 2020 school year. Photo: Greenpark Academy

"Please remember that this is a licensed premises for the day and with that comes the above restrictions," Mrs Hampson said.

In the past, only alcohol purchased on site can be consumed at the festival and soft drinks as well as food could be taken on site, but glasses and glass bottles were not permitted.

Now in its 12th year, the once free event will cost a £1 entry fee and £2 to park at the grounds.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "Last year was an amazing day, with a great choice of music and wonderful weather. We're expecting a full house again this year, so make sure to arrive in good time, with your chairs and blankets to secure your spot and enjoy some great live music, 14 acts will perform over the two stages.

"Raffle tickets will be on sale, with some amazing prizes to be won," she said.

The money raised from the event will go into the fundraising pot for the Beccles Community Stage Campaign to build a permanent stage for performers of all ages at the quay.

The Rock Choir, The Coral Cross Band, Maizie Walsh and The Becconians and many more will perform on the main stage of the event.

Beccles Harvest Moon Festival 2018. Picture: Adam M J Barnes Beccles Harvest Moon Festival 2018. Picture: Adam M J Barnes

For more information about this event and full lineup details visit the Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival Facebook page.