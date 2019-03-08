Organisers lift food and drink ban at open-air festivalin town

Donkey rides at the Beccles Harvest Moon festival 2016 PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A popular outdoor event will now allow food and drink at this year's event after it initially banned packed lunches.

The Beccles Harvest Moon Festival, which will take place this weekend (August 10) at Beccles Quay, have announced they will allow revellers to bring in food and drinks to the event "due to all the unpleasantness" from festival attendees.

Lisa Hampson, from the Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival, said: "We have decided that for this year's event only, we will allow a small food bag and sealed drinks.

"No large hampers or picnic baskets."

According to the organiser, alcohol glass and knives are prohibited and will be confiscated from the venue.

"It is going to be an awesome day and we are really excited," Mrs Hampson said.

Last month, festival organisers announced food or drink will be banned from the site as a safety precaution.

At the time, Mrs Hampson said: "Food can be consumed outside the fenced area, just not in the main arena. We have many affordable food and drink stalls and a fully licensed Bar, for your enjoyment."

However, after an uproar from festival-goers, the event will now allow the small amount of food and sealed drinks.

In a post to Facebook, Harvest Moon Music Festival organisers said: "Due to all the unpleasantness over the last two weeks from a very small minority, which has been directed at us the event organisers and concerns from our wonderful volunteers and security team.

"We've decided that for this year's event only we will allow a small food bag and sealed drinks."

Mrs Hampson said: "We're expecting a full house again this year, so make sure to arrive in good time, with your chairs and blankets to secure your spot and enjoy some great live music, 14 acts will perform over the two stages."

The money raised from the event will go into the fundraising pot for the Beccles Community Stage Campaign to build a permanent stage for performers at the quay.

For more information about this event and full lineup details visit the Beccles Harvest Moon Music Festival Facebook page.