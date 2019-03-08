Search

Meet the teenager following his father into the funeral business

PUBLISHED: 14:10 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 10 September 2019

Harry Stork with his certificate. Picture: Maurice Gray

Harry Stork with his certificate. Picture: Maurice Gray

Archant

Most young people have some idea about what they would like to do with their future when leaving education, few though will consider joining a funeral business.

Harry Stork during his training. Picture: Maurice GrayHarry Stork during his training. Picture: Maurice Gray

But Harry Stork, from Norwich, has had such ambitions since he was quite young and probably because he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps.

Even though many job ideas were mentioned to Harry when he was approaching the end of his schooling he had already made his mind up to join his father having gained a lot of knowledge during holidays and after school.

At the age of 14 he was cleaning the funeral cars and helping with the coffin assembling. At 16, he had enough confidence to work with preparation procedures to qualify for an apprenticeship, dealing with embalming and numerous other tasks, including pall-bearing.

Then, on his 18th birthday, his father, Shayne Stork, presented him with the certificate 'completion of qualification' and announced his part within the business.

Harry Stork duing his training. Picture: Maurice GrayHarry Stork duing his training. Picture: Maurice Gray

You may also want to watch:

Harry said, "I didn't realise I had done almost everything right to get through the apprenticeship but I loved everything about it".

Harry also has a younger brother who has just started to show interest in the funeral business and a sister, who has no plans to join the business at present, but both said they were very proud of their brother. The family business consists of Harry's parent's Shayne and Emma and now Harry, under the established, 'Shayne Stork Family Funeral Services'.

Mr Stork said, "We are proud to have our son Harry joining the family business. He has worked hard to qualify, which he deserves.

Harry Stork at work at his family's funeral business. Picture: Maurice GrayHarry Stork at work at his family's funeral business. Picture: Maurice Gray

"Harry's achievements may encourage other youngsters to take up similar jobs, although working in the funeral business doesn't sound like an interesting occupation at first, the job is very rewarding.

Mr. Stork said: "I decided to take up a job with a funeral company 28 years ago when my grandfather died and the care and help shown by the funeral staff was amazing, so I applied for a job and got it.

"Now we have a successful business and are proud to help those who need us".

