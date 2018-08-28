Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Dress up as your favourite Hogwarts student and enjoy Harry Potter themed fun

PUBLISHED: 15:21 28 January 2019

A previous Harry Potter book night, which is celebrated by Suffolk Libraries. Picture: Gregg Brown

A previous Harry Potter book night, which is celebrated by Suffolk Libraries. Picture: Gregg Brown

In celebrating the best-selling books by J K Rowling, several libraries across Suffolk will be hosting a series of Harry Potter events next week.

Southwold library PHOTO: Nick ButcherSouthwold library PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The special themed events give locals the chance to dress up as one of your favourite Hogwarts students and take part in a Sorting Hat ceremony, as well as enjoying many other different games and crafts.

Harry Potter book night officially takes place next Thursday (February 7) and has been celebrated in recent years by Suffolk Libraries.

A fancy dress competition, crafts, games, Sorting Hat ceremony and much more will be held as part of Harry Potter book night at Southwold Library from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 7.

Southwold Library manager Charlotte Clark said: “Harry Potter proves as popular as ever – even 22 years after the first book came out!

“The children that come to Harry Potter book night are a wide spread of ages. Some have read the books, others have watched the films but lots get their first taste of Harry Potter when their parents read them the books before they can read themselves.

“It’s great that the kids, their parents, our volunteers and all the staff can share in something together that we’ve all enjoyed and we hope our events can reflect that.”

Contact the library on 01502 722519 for more details. No booking is required.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich pub fears it could fall after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Coastal seafood restaurant set to reveal a brand new second eatery in its building

Presentation is key at Season, Wells next the Sea Picture: Season

‘He restored my faith in people’ – Praise for good samaritan who reunited owners with stolen bike

Luke Yallop with one of his own motorcross bikes. Photo: Courtesy of Luke Yallop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists