‘Thank you NHS’ – England team captain Harry Kane praises Norfolk schoolgirl’s drawing

Ellie Murphy with her drawing which was praised by Harry Kane. Picture: Kiyomi Murphy/Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Kiyomi Murphy/Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Footballer Harry Kane has praised a Norfolk schoolgirl’s drawing which showed her appreciation of the work NHS staff are doing.

The England footballer tweeted asking children who were staying at home due to school closures to draw pictures of “the incredible NHS doctors, nurses and ambulances” in a show of appreciation for the NHS and its staff working during this time.

Seven-year-old Ellie Murphy, from Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, drew an ambulance, doctor and nurse as a way of thanking staff for everything they do.

Her mum, Kiyomi Murphy, then responded to the footballer’s tweet with a picture of Ellie holding her drawing, which was later tweeted and liked by Mr Kane.

He said: “Well done Ellie great drawing. The nurses and doctors are doing a great job.”

Well done Ellie great drawing The nurses and doctors are doing a great job. #ThankYouNHS https://t.co/3GgaoOSa9c — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 27, 2020

The tweet, which was liked more than 1,000 times, took Ellie by surprise.

The seven-year-old said: “I know Harry Kane because my dad is a big Tottenham fan and I remember him from the World Cup for England. My dad asked me if I wanted to draw a picture and send it to Harry.

“I love drawing and drawing this picture was a nice way to say thank you for everything the doctors and nurses do for us.

“I’m so happy that Harry chose my drawing. He’s really famous. I would love to meet him one day.”

Gregory Hill, headteacher at Howard Junior School, has since reacted to Ellie’s drawing and Mr Kane’s comments.

Mr Hill said: “We are delighted that pupils want to support the NHS anyway they can to boost moral.

“Ellie is working from home to keep safe but wanted to share with the world her rainbow poster for the NHS.

“She loves to support Tottenham and felt Harry Kane could help her spread the message of children’s appreciation and support for the NHS.

“She was a very lucky girl as he (Harry Kane) saw it and retweeted to millions of people globally. We are very proud of her as a school.”

