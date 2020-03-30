Search

Advanced search

‘Thank you NHS’ – England team captain Harry Kane praises Norfolk schoolgirl’s drawing

PUBLISHED: 16:06 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 30 March 2020

Ellie Murphy with her drawing which was praised by Harry Kane. Picture: Kiyomi Murphy/Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ellie Murphy with her drawing which was praised by Harry Kane. Picture: Kiyomi Murphy/Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kiyomi Murphy/Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Footballer Harry Kane has praised a Norfolk schoolgirl’s drawing which showed her appreciation of the work NHS staff are doing.

Ellie Murphy with her drawing which was praised by Harry Kane. Picture: Kiyomi MurphyEllie Murphy with her drawing which was praised by Harry Kane. Picture: Kiyomi Murphy

The England footballer tweeted asking children who were staying at home due to school closures to draw pictures of “the incredible NHS doctors, nurses and ambulances” in a show of appreciation for the NHS and its staff working during this time.

Seven-year-old Ellie Murphy, from Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn, drew an ambulance, doctor and nurse as a way of thanking staff for everything they do.

Her mum, Kiyomi Murphy, then responded to the footballer’s tweet with a picture of Ellie holding her drawing, which was later tweeted and liked by Mr Kane.

He said: “Well done Ellie great drawing. The nurses and doctors are doing a great job.”

MORE: West Norfolk businesses providing support amid coronavirus outbreak

The tweet, which was liked more than 1,000 times, took Ellie by surprise.

The seven-year-old said: “I know Harry Kane because my dad is a big Tottenham fan and I remember him from the World Cup for England. My dad asked me if I wanted to draw a picture and send it to Harry.

You may also want to watch:

“I love drawing and drawing this picture was a nice way to say thank you for everything the doctors and nurses do for us.

“I’m so happy that Harry chose my drawing. He’s really famous. I would love to meet him one day.”

Sign up for the latest updates about coronavirus in Norfolk

Gregory Hill, headteacher at Howard Junior School, has since reacted to Ellie’s drawing and Mr Kane’s comments.

Mr Hill said: “We are delighted that pupils want to support the NHS anyway they can to boost moral.

“Ellie is working from home to keep safe but wanted to share with the world her rainbow poster for the NHS.

“She loves to support Tottenham and felt Harry Kane could help her spread the message of children’s appreciation and support for the NHS.

“She was a very lucky girl as he (Harry Kane) saw it and retweeted to millions of people globally. We are very proud of her as a school.”

READ MORE: Calls for supermarkets to do more to help vulnerable

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

‘Stay home and save lives’ - coastal MPs back police chief’s message

Norfolk's Costal MPs - James Wild, Duncan Baker and Brandon Lewis - have urged the public to respect the message of the county�s chief of police and called for people to �stay home, protect the NHS and save lives�. Picture: Denise Bradley/Daniel Hickey

Broads Authority calls for ‘urgent support’ after pausing hire boat tolls

The Broads Authority has asked the government to offer urgent financial support after it was forced to suspend hire boat tolls during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured, vessels on the River Bure. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24