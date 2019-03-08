Video

WATCH: Mr Tumble records special message for Norfolk toddler battling cancer

Harry Deeba, from Taverham, watches a special video message recorded for him by CBeebies' Mr Tumble. The two-year-old is battling high risk neuroblastoma. Picture: Carly Howes Submitted

A young boy battling cancer has received a special message from one of his idols - CBeebies' Mr Tumble.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The children's TV figure recorded a message for two-year-old Harry Deeba, from Taverham, who is awaiting treatment for stafe four high risk neuroblastoma.

In the video Mr Tumble goes through his "warm-up" routine including a few beeps on his distinctive red nose.

Mr Tumble recorded a special video message for Harry Deeba, two, from Taverham, who is battling cancer. Picture: Submitted Mr Tumble recorded a special video message for Harry Deeba, two, from Taverham, who is battling cancer. Picture: Submitted

Harry's mother Carly Howes posted a video on Twitter of her son's gleeful reaction to the video, which Mr Tumble (actor Justin Fletcher) recorded following a request from children's charity Stacey's Smiles.

The charity was set up to raise awareness of neuroblastoma, a cancer which affects nerve tissue, and aims to bring treats and happy memories to children and families affected by the disease.

Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York. Pictured with his family, mum Carly Howes, dad Ali Deeba, and sister Izzy, five. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York. Pictured with his family, mum Carly Howes, dad Ali Deeba, and sister Izzy, five. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Miss Howes said: "The charity donated an iPad to Harry and then the gentleman there said he had got another treat he was working on for Harry, then he sent me a video with a personal message from Mr Tumble.

You may also want to watch:

"Harry loves it and watched it over and over again. He loves Mr Tumble and Aunt Polly."

Miss Howes said Stacey's Smiles was one of a number of charities that had arranged gifts for Harry and his sister Izzy, five, since she and Harry's father Ali Deeba started fundraising to get their son a vaccine in America which could reduce the risk of his cancer returning.

Noah, six, and Ellie, two, on the left, and Izzy with her brother Harry Deeba on the right, enjoy a day out. Noah and Ellie, along with their parents, Rebecca and Adrian Harris, were planning a north Norfolk coatal walk to raise money for Harry. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY Noah, six, and Ellie, two, on the left, and Izzy with her brother Harry Deeba on the right, enjoy a day out. Noah and Ellie, along with their parents, Rebecca and Adrian Harris, were planning a north Norfolk coatal walk to raise money for Harry. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY

With events taking place around Norfolk in the past few months - including a concert featuring former Blue member Simon Webbe and a superhero walk in Norwich - the family has surpassed their £239,000 target, with a fundraising page online having taken just over £261,000 in donations.

With only a few more test results pending, the family is preparing to travel to New York to start Harry's treatment.

But Miss Howes and Mr Deeba are encouraging people to keep donating in case there are complications with his condition.

"The future of the disease is uncertain, he could relapse years down the line and with the type of treatment he has had he is at risk of getting a secondary cancer," she said.

"We are encouraging people to still donate and spread the word because if Harry was to need further treatment he would need the funding quickly."

She added that, if Harry did not need any future treatment, additional funds would go to help other children with neuroblastoma. Donate at www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/harrys-appeal.