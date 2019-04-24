Time running out for toddler battling cancer to meet fundraising target
Archant
The family of a youngster seeking potentially life-saving treatment in America have urged people to donate as the appeal deadline nears.
Harry Deeba, two, has been diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that forms in nerve tissue, affecting around 100 children each year.
The Taverham toddler has been battling the disease since January last year. His family are hoping to raise £239,000 for treatment in New York that could stop the cancer from returning.
If it does return, there is just a one in 10 survival rate.
His mother Carly Howes, 32, and father, Ali Deeba, 38, have been joined by family and friends fundraising across Norfolk since the start of the year.
The appeal's deadline of May 18 is fast approaching and Miss Howes estimates there is £50,000 left to raise.
She said: “All of the events have been superb and we are so very grateful to everyone who has organised an event and helped raise money for Harry.
“The Easter egg hunt in Taverham and fun day at the village hall afterwards was great, Izzy [Harry's sister] and Harry had a lovely time.
“Harry of course has loved all the events involving the firefighters and the police, especially if there was a police car or fire engine there too.”
Harry has had special days out visiting the ambulance service and fire stations and even had the chance to meet police chief constable Simon Bailey.
Miss Howes added: “We are very much looking forward to the upcoming events but there is still time for people to help by simply donating or organising an event, Harry's heroes have organised a lot of last minute events and have all been a huge success so don't let the May 18 deadline put anyone off organising an event.”
The family are supported by the charity Solving Kids' Cancer, which has set-up a fundraising page.
So far it has raised nearly £170,000, but with fundraising still ongoing that number is expected to rise.
A concert is being held for Harry with former Blue member Simon Webbe appearing at Epic Studios on Sunday, May 5 as part of the five-hour A Concert for Harry.
To donate go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal/ or text HARRY and the amount you would like to give to 70085.