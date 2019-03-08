Search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Three Easter fayres raise funds to help toddler with cancer

PUBLISHED: 18:14 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 21 April 2019

The fundraiser fayre for Harry Deeba, Taverham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The fundraiser fayre for Harry Deeba, Taverham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The bright and balmy Easter weekend saw not one but three events held to help a brave Norfolk toddler fighting a dangerous illness.

The fundraiser fayre for Harry Deeba, Taverham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Events around the county were organised in support of two-year-old Harry Deeba, who is battling stage four high risk neuroblastoma.

In total his family, who are raising money to take him for potentially life-saving treatment in America, estimate more than £1,700 was raised at the events.

The first, a fayre near Harry's home in Taverham, featured a special guest: the 10ft “war horse” sculpture by local artist Damian O'Connor which has appeared on various roundabouts on the Broadland Northway, formerly the NDR.

Harry's mother Carly Howes said the opportunity to have a photograph taken with the horse had proved popular among visitors, as had the children's entertainer who attended.

The fundraiser fayre for Harry Deeba, Taverham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another fayre was held in Thorpe Marriott with a tombola, raffle, crafts and cakes and a further event took place in Dereham.

Miss Howes, who attended the Thorpe Marriott event with Harry's sister Izzy, five, after the Taverham fayre, said: “The family is grateful for everyone who gave up their time to organise things. People know we have a deadline to meet so they are organising things very quickly.

“It is overwhelming, everyone's kindness and desire to help Harry. It is heartwarming how much everyone wants to help.

“I think people are putting themselves in our shoes and imagining what it would be like to be in this kind of unfortunate situation and how they would like people to react.”

The fundraiser fayre for Harry Deeba, Taverham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The family needs to raise £239,000 by the end of April to take Harry for treatment in New York which could stop his cancer, which affects nerve tissue, from returning. So far the appeal, supported by Solving Kids' Cancer, has raised almost £150,000.

A multitude of events have already taken place in aid of the appeal, including a football match between police and firemen, a skydive in Beccles and a superhero walk through Norwich city centre.

A fundraising Easter egg hunt is set to take place in Taverham on Monday and the family is also organising a charity concert in Norwich in May.

Donations can be made at solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal

