Cyclists raise more than £10,000 for toddler battling cancer

PUBLISHED: 16:22 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 26 March 2019

The team of cyclists from Drayton Insurance Services. Picture: Drayton Insurance Services

The team of cyclists from Drayton Insurance Services. Picture: Drayton Insurance Services

Archant

A team of cyclists who took on a marathon challenge to raise money for a toddler fighting cancer have raised more than £10,000.

The Drayton Insurance Services team in Brussels. Picture: Drayton InsuranceThe Drayton Insurance Services team in Brussels. Picture: Drayton Insurance

Harry Deeba, two, has been battling stage four high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system, and his parents are hoping that a vaccine in New York will stop it from returning. If it returns there is a one in 10 survival rate.

The cyclists from Drayton Insurance Services rode from London to Brussels for the Taverham toddler.

The £10,000 will go towards funding the treatment which costs £239,000.

Harry’s mother, Carly Howes, worked at the insurance company but left five years ago to have her second child Isobel.

Harry Deeba enjoying time with his family. Picture: Deeba FamilyHarry Deeba enjoying time with his family. Picture: Deeba Family

The group set-off on Friday, March 22, and completed the challenge by March 24.

So far Harry’s family have raised more than £100,000 towards their goal.

To find out more or donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HarrysCycle

