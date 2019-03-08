Cyclists raise more than £10,000 for toddler battling cancer
PUBLISHED: 16:22 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 26 March 2019
Archant
A team of cyclists who took on a marathon challenge to raise money for a toddler fighting cancer have raised more than £10,000.
Harry Deeba, two, has been battling stage four high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system, and his parents are hoping that a vaccine in New York will stop it from returning. If it returns there is a one in 10 survival rate.
The cyclists from Drayton Insurance Services rode from London to Brussels for the Taverham toddler.
The £10,000 will go towards funding the treatment which costs £239,000.
Harry’s mother, Carly Howes, worked at the insurance company but left five years ago to have her second child Isobel.
The group set-off on Friday, March 22, and completed the challenge by March 24.
So far Harry’s family have raised more than £100,000 towards their goal.
To find out more or donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HarrysCycle