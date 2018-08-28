Search

Toddler’s cancer battle boosted as he sees ‘nee-naws’ during tour of police HQ

PUBLISHED: 10:20 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 10 February 2019

Harry Deeba had the chance to meet the chief of police Simon Bailey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Harry Deeba had the chance to meet the chief of police Simon Bailey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A toddler battling one of the rarest forms of cancer received a special tour around Norfolk Police headquarters.

Harry Deeba was able to share his love of “nee-naaws” with Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey.

Harry, two, from Taverham, has been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. Half of patients relapse, resulting in a one in 10 survival rate.

Parents Carly Howes and Ali Deeba are trying to raise £239,000 to send Harry to New York to take part in a vaccine trial that could stop the cancer from returning.

Miss Howes said: “Simon Bailey was lovely: he made us feel very welcome and he kindly gave Izzy [Harry’s sister] and Harry a bag full of gifts each.

“It was a day to remember, which included a tour around the control room, meeting Dudley the trainee sniffer dog and lots of police cars and a motorbike.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/harrydeeba

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

