Toddler’s cancer battle boosted as he sees ‘nee-naws’ during tour of police HQ

Harry Deeba had the chance to meet the chief of police Simon Bailey. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A toddler battling one of the rarest forms of cancer received a special tour around Norfolk Police headquarters.

Harry Deeba was able to share his love of “nee-naaws” with Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey.

Harry, two, from Taverham, has been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. Half of patients relapse, resulting in a one in 10 survival rate.

Parents Carly Howes and Ali Deeba are trying to raise £239,000 to send Harry to New York to take part in a vaccine trial that could stop the cancer from returning.

Miss Howes said: “Simon Bailey was lovely: he made us feel very welcome and he kindly gave Izzy [Harry’s sister] and Harry a bag full of gifts each.

“It was a day to remember, which included a tour around the control room, meeting Dudley the trainee sniffer dog and lots of police cars and a motorbike.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/harrydeeba