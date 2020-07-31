Search

Advanced search

Boy, seven, whose cat was killed outside his home gives stern scowl to speeding drivers

PUBLISHED: 13:11 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 31 July 2020

Seven-year-old Harry Cannell whose cat was killed by a car outside his home has been busy policing drivers by giving them a

Seven-year-old Harry Cannell whose cat was killed by a car outside his home has been busy policing drivers by giving them a "stern glare". Picture: Family Handout/Claire Cannell

A boy from mid Norfolk whose cat was killed by a car outside his home is giving speeding drivers a stern scowl.

Seven-year-old Harry Cannell whose cat was killed by a car outside his home has been busy policing drivers by giving them a Seven-year-old Harry Cannell whose cat was killed by a car outside his home has been busy policing drivers by giving them a "stern glare". Picture: Family Handout/Claire Cannell

Harry Cannell, from Mattishall, has been keeping an eye on traffic going past his home after his beloved cat, Trevor was run over last month.

The boy, who lives on a 30mph road, has been giving drivers a wave if they are keeping to the speed limit and a stern glare to anybody going too fast.

His efforts came to the attention of two local police officers, who let him try on their uniform and test out the speed gun.

Harry’s mum, Claire, said: “Harry was counting down the days to their visit, he was so excited.

Seven-year-old Harry Cannell whose cat was killed by a car outside his home has been busy policing drivers by giving them a Seven-year-old Harry Cannell whose cat was killed by a car outside his home has been busy policing drivers by giving them a "stern glare". Picture: Family Handout/Claire Cannell

“They showed him how to do speed checks and how to use the speed gun. They even brought him a little uniform to wear. They put a little jacket on him and a hat and showed him everything in the car.

“For the rest of the day he was just beaming from ear to ear, he had to phone all the grandparents and tell them.”

You may also want to watch:

The family put up a large sign to warn drivers and Harry spent his time scowling at motorists in his hi-vis vest.

Trevor is the second pet belonging to the family to be killed on the road in the last four years.

Harry, who aspires to be a police officer when he is older, said: “I would like people to listen, and stop being idiots.”

His mother said: “The road here is pretty dreadful. Even though it is a little country lane, because people use it as a rat run through the village, people just absolutely tear down here.

“We’ve been here four years and had four separate accidents with our cats. It’s got to the point where we can’t have any more cats because it’s just too upsetting to lose them.”

It was after she posted on the local Facebook noticeboard, two officers got in touch and asked to come down and meet Harry.

Posting a photograph of Harry working with them, Breckland Police wrote on Twitter: “Harry has been encouraging road safety and speed awareness on his street.

“We think he’ll make a great police officer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Liam Aspin. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor

Owners of the Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, Emma and Hugh Asher which has scooped multiple accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Woman sexually assaulted after getting in car in Norwich and then dropped off 40 miles away

Police investigating a sexual assault which took place after a woman got into a car in the St Benedict's area of Norwich are appealing for information.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six crews tackling large fire in village

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on Edwin Way in Stratton Strawless. Picture: Google

Weather warning for thunderstorms as temperatures soar

There is a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor

Owners of the Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, Emma and Hugh Asher which has scooped multiple accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY