Harry and Meghan setting up home in Windsor, not Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:53 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:53 27 November 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be moving to Frogmore House, at Windsor Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Suffolk are to set up home in Windsor.

Kensington Palace said the couple would be moving into Frogmore Cottage in grounds of Windsor Castle.

There had earlier been speculation that the couple would be moving into York Cottage, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

But the palace said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.

“The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year.

“Windsor is a very special place for their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

Harry and Meghan will move into the 19th Century cottage once renovation work is complete.

A planning application has been lodged with the local council but the details have not been made public.

Security is likely to be stepped up around the property, which is close to St George’s Chapel, where the couple were married earlier this year and Frogmore House, where they held their reception.

The name comes from the high number of frogs which live in the low-lying marshy area, which is set within a long sweeping curve of the River Thames.

The lease passed through many hands until 1792 when Queen Charlotte, wife of George III, purchased it to use the house as a country retreat for her and her daughters.

It later became the home of the Duchess of Kent, Queen Victoria’s mother, who is laid to rest in a mausoleum in the grounds.

Frogmore House was repaired, restored and redecorated in the 1980s, revealing lost early 18th-century wall paintings by Louis Laguerre illustrating scenes from Virgil’s Aeneid.

There is also the Britannia Room where, following the decommissioning of the Royal Yacht in 1997, the Duke of Edinburgh arranged a selection of items to reflect the interior of the much-loved vessel.

The winding lakes, wooded mounds, glades, walks and bridges around the Grade I listed building were laid out in the 1790s, and include a summerhouse designed as a Gothic ruin.

The grounds include the Mausoleum of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and the Royal Burial Ground where Harry’s great great uncle, the abdicated King Edward VIII, is buried with his wife Wallis Simpson - later Duchess of Windsor.

