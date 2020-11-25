News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
West End star joins Norwich panto

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:16 PM November 25, 2020   
Panto in a Pickle star Harriet Bunton

Harriet Bunton, from Norwich, will perform in the Norwich Theatre Royal's Panto in a Pickle! - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

A Norwich-born performer will be swapping the West End for home when she heads to panto land this Christmas.

Harriet Bunton has been announced as the final cast member of Norwich Theatre Royal's production Panto in a Pickle!

Harriet spent 10 years performing in Theatre Royal pantos, starting as a Panto Babe at the age of just six.  She made her panto debut as an adult in the theatre's 2016 production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Her West End credits include the Olivier-winning production of Fiddler on the Roof, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mamma Mia! and We Will Rock You.

She said: “It means the absolute world to be able to be part of a production on stage, with a live audience in this tough and strange year. It’s even more special that it is in my hometown, and on the stage I spent so many Christmases as a child.”

She will join Dame Richard Gauntlett and Tucker for the Christmas show which will run from December 16 to December 24.

