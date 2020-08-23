A148 reopened in West Norfolk after road accident

The A148 at Harpley was closed following a road accident. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

Part of a major road in west Norfolk has been closed due to a road accident.

King’s Lynn police said the A148 has been closed at about 2pm on Sunday, August 23, at Harpley between Cross Street and Back Street. The village is mid-way between King’s Lynn and Fakenham.

Police said: “Please avoid the area if possible.”

UPDATE: Police said at 4.05pm the road had been reopened in both directions.