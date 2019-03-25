Search

Ex-Norwich music teacher releases CD covering Ed Sheeran and Oasis on harp

25 March, 2019 - 10:14
Zoe Anderton has released her debut CD covering 13 pop songs on the harp. Photo: Wil Baber

Zoe Anderton has released her debut CD covering 13 pop songs on the harp. Photo: Wil Baber

A harpist and former Norwich music teacher has released a CD covering tracks by Oasis, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran in memory of an inspirational colleague.

Zoe Anderton has released her debut CD covering 13 pop songs on the harp. Photo: Zoe AndertonZoe Anderton has released her debut CD covering 13 pop songs on the harp. Photo: Zoe Anderton

Zoe Anderton, 34, is donating part of her CD’s sales to the Motor Neurone Disease Association following the death of David O’Neale in 2014.

Mr O’Neale, who was aged 59 when he died, worked at Norfolk Music Services while Mrs Anderton taught music at the City of Norwich School.

Mrs Anderton, of Aldeburgh, Suffolk, said: “David was a one off. [He was] someone you didn’t forget because of his passion for music and his unique personality.

“I remember on one occasion asking him to come in and listen to some compositions that I was marking for students.

David O'Neale, from Bridgham. Photo: Simon ParkerDavid O'Neale, from Bridgham. Photo: Simon Parker

“He had such a wealth of musical knowledge and took a lot of time giving his feedback on each piece. “That really summed up the man. He took time to help people if he could.”

Following his death from motor neurone disease (MND), Mrs Anderton has busked around Norfolk and Suffolk for the MND association.

She has now released her debut CD covering 13 pop songs on the harp. She said 25pc of sales will be donated to the association.

Mrs Anderton said: “I’m really proud of the CD and hope that recording harp versions of pop songs, from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Oasis and Coldplay, will bring a new audience that enjoy this beautiful instrument as much as I do.”

Mr O’Neale, from Bridgham, died after a two year battle with motor neurone disease.

His diagnosis came months before he appeared in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

In 2013 he was awarded an MBE in recognition of his work for the village. As well as writing books on the history of Bridgham, he helped raise £220,000 for the village church and community groups.

A talented musician, he was head of performing arts at Charles Burrell High School in Thetford and head of music at Hethersett High School.

He then worked at Norfolk Music Service which involved him working in many schools across the county from 2001.

To buy a copy of Mrs Anderton’s CD, email harpist@zoeanderton.co.uk or visit her website www.zoeanderton.co.uk

