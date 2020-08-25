Search

‘Much-loved’ 20-year-old struggled with mental health, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 05:32 26 August 2020

Archant

A “popular and much-loved” 20-year-old took his own life after years of undiagnosed mental health battles, an inquest heard.

Harley Snowling died at his Bridge Road home in Oulton Broad on January 27.

An inquest into his death, held at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, heard Mr Snowling’s mental health had been “up and down” for more than three years before, but he was not given a formal diagnosis, believing he had “drug-induced depression” as he was a regular user of cannabis.

His father, Harvey Snowling, said: “From being a small boy, he enjoyed all sports. He was fun-loving and very popular.

“When he was eight, we moved to Spain and he enjoyed the outdoor life and had a love for extreme sports.

“Work then took us to Dubai when he was 12 and again he made lots of friends and could strike up a conversation with anyone of any age.”

Mr Snowling previously attempted to take his own life while living in Dubai after running up debts on his father’s credit cards through gaming, but stopped and called an ambulance.

His father said: “He was offered a good job opportunity in Cardiff but fell into the wrong crowd and began taking recreational drugs and the placement broke down due to his partying.

“He had a love for life and never appeared depressed but he suffered from anxiety.

“He was as quickly up as he was down but would often say he felt worthless but was very much loved by all who knew him.

“He loved a laugh and a joke and he was full of life - kind, caring with a generous nature and loved by all his friends. He used to help people with their problems and always had a good listening ear.”

No alcohol was found in Mr Snowling’s system following a post-mortem, although traces of cannabis and cocaine were.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley ruled Mr Snowling died as a result of suicide, saying: “Harley struggled with his mental health for a number of years and I would like to pass on my condolences to his family for their loss in these truly tragic circumstances.”

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.

