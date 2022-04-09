Rally of Harley Davidsons to roar into magnificent open gardens
- Credit: Martin Watts 2021
A rally of Harley-Davidsons is set to thrill visitors by making its first-ever visit to one of Norfolk's most magnificent open gardens.
The Iceni Chapter, the UK's most easterly official Harley group, will descend on Stody Lodge Gardens, near Holt, on May 29.
Up to 30 motorcycles will drive to the stunning rhododendron gardens so the bikes can be admired by the visiting public.
Some bikers will be riding solo, while others will be ‘two up’.
The Iceni Chapter is affiliated to the Harley Owners Group and sponsored by Norwich Harley-Davidson. Its members take part in a full schedule of ride-outs and social events each year.
Kate MacNicol, owner of Stody Lodge Gardens, said: "The Iceni Chapter has a huge following and great reputation for being a friendly and charitably-minded group.
"We are delighted to invite them to the gardens to bring something new and fun for our visitors."
Most Read
- 1 John Travolta enjoys 'best fish and chips in England' at Norfolk pub
- 2 Weird Norfolk: The ghost house of Acle Straight
- 3 North Norfolk couple found in home died of 'serious injuries'
- 4 Man fined more than £300 for illegal fishing at Norfolk caravan park
- 5 'We sell out every day' - Pub's new seafood platter a hit with customers
- 6 Queues at petrol stations in Norfolk - but retailers say it won't last long
- 7 Two Norfolk spots named among the UK's best places to live
- 8 Brother's tribute to 'gentle and modest' soap star after death aged 54
- 9 Jailed in March: Drug dealers, burglars and a paedophile
- 10 'I'm glad I spoke out', says victim of harassment from ex-partner
Entrance to Stody Lodge Gardens, where the Harleys can be enjoyed next month, is priced at £8.
The gardens will be open from 1-5pm, with the bikes due to arrive at around 1.30pm.