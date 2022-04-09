Rally of Harley Davidsons to roar into magnificent open gardens

The Iceni Chapter of Harley-Davidsons is set to roar into Stody Lodge Gardens - Credit: Martin Watts 2021

A rally of Harley-Davidsons is set to thrill visitors by making its first-ever visit to one of Norfolk's most magnificent open gardens.

The Iceni Chapter, the UK's most easterly official Harley group, will descend on Stody Lodge Gardens, near Holt, on May 29.

Up to 30 motorcycles will drive to the stunning rhododendron gardens so the bikes can be admired by the visiting public.

Some bikers will be riding solo, while others will be ‘two up’.

The Iceni Chapter is affiliated to the Harley Owners Group and sponsored by Norwich Harley-Davidson. Its members take part in a full schedule of ride-outs and social events each year.

Kate MacNicol, owner of Stody Lodge Gardens, said: "The Iceni Chapter has a huge following and great reputation for being a friendly and charitably-minded group.

"We are delighted to invite them to the gardens to bring something new and fun for our visitors."

Entrance to Stody Lodge Gardens, where the Harleys can be enjoyed next month, is priced at £8.

The gardens will be open from 1-5pm, with the bikes due to arrive at around 1.30pm.