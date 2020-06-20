Search

Harley Davidson rider in his 60s dies after crash on village road

PUBLISHED: 19:46 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:46 20 June 2020

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham in south Norfolk. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road near Banham in south Norfolk. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph

Adrian Cable/Geograph

A Harley Davidson motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van on a rural village road.

The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the B1113 near Banham on the afternoon of Saturday, June 20..

Emergency services were called to New Buckenham Road, near to the junction with Overcross at about 1.30pm following reports of a collision between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a white Ford Connect van.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Road closures were put in place at the junction of Doe Lane and Mill Road, while emergency services dealt with the incident. These have now reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the manner of driving or riding of either vehicle prior to the incident,

Officers investigating the crash are especially keen to trace any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 209 of the date (Saturday 20 June).

