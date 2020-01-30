Search

Motorbike enthusiast's 'emotional' send-off as bikers respond to online appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:33 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 30 January 2020

Motorbikes formed a procession at the funeral of John Smith. Picture: Caitlyn Taylor

Motorbikes formed a procession at the funeral of John Smith. Picture: Caitlyn Taylor

Archant

The final wish of a motorbike enthusiast from Norwich has been granted after bikers travelled from across the country to provide a funeral escort.

John Smith, who loved motorbikes including Harley Davidson's, final wish was the motorbikes to ride at his funeral. Picture: Caitlyn TaylorJohn Smith, who loved motorbikes including Harley Davidson's, final wish was the motorbikes to ride at his funeral. Picture: Caitlyn Taylor

John Smith fell in love with bikes from a young age and told his family his request shortly before he died on December 29.

Mr Smith, who was 68, was unable to ride himself after contracting polio aged five, and would often ride as a passenger or fix up bikes in his spare time.

His granddaughter Caitlyn set out to make her hero's wish come true and launched an online appeal for motorbikes - especially Harley-Davidson's to attend.

You may also want to watch:

Some 20 bikes, including a 'fair few' Harley-Davidson's turned up for the procession on Monday.

Miss Taylor said: "It really went amazingly well. It was very emotional to see them, knowing that they'd made journeys to travel, some from the south coast of England.

"It meant a lot to the family that my granddad was able to have his wish."

Mr Smith leaves behind his wife, three children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Some 20 bikes including Harley Davidsons turned out as part of a last request made by motorbike enthusiast John Smith. Picture: Caitlin TaylorSome 20 bikes including Harley Davidsons turned out as part of a last request made by motorbike enthusiast John Smith. Picture: Caitlin Taylor

Read more: Granddaughter hoping Harley-Davidson riders will turn out to escort motorbike enthusiast grandfather's funeral procession

