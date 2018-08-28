Search

Norfolk town youngsters help stage Christmas party for pensioners

PUBLISHED: 12:15 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:52 17 December 2018

Young people from Harleston Junior Club help out at the Christmas party for the town's pensioners. Picture: Mike Whitehouse

Archant

A Christmas dinner and party for pensioners that has become a festive tradition for 43 consecutive years has again been hosted by Harleston Junior Club.

The popular annual party took place at Jays Green Centre hosted by young people and staff and was attended by 32 guests many of whom were transported to the event by Rotary Club members.

After welcoming drinks, the guests were treated to a full Christmas dinner with all the trimmings with some of the club’s youngsters helping to wait at table.

Following the meal, some members and young volunteers put on entertainment and Father Chritmas paid a visit with a Christmas gift for all. The evening was completed with singing carols and Christmas songs accompanied by Chas Emmens on the keyboard and some local singers.

Funding for the event partly came from a donation three years ago from the now disbanded Harleston Lions group and ‘pigs in blankets were donated by Pepperells. Before departing guests had coffee and a piece of Christmas cake donated by one of the guests Jack Whurr.

