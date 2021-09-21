Norfolk teenage country star seeks guitarist to fulfill touring dream
- Credit: Keith Suffling/ Stonham Barns Park
A teenage singer is urgently seeking a guitarist as she launches a UK tour to build on the success of her singles.
Country-pop singer-songwriter Breeze Redwinee, from Harleston, released her first single Money last year and has built a worldwide following.
Her recently released second single, Never Let You Go, has had more than 176,000 YouTube views and 90,000 Spotify streams in a month.
But the 19-year-old is now urgently seeking a guitarist for a UK ‘mini-tour’ to support it.
Her manager Ronan MacManus said: “She will be singing and we are looking for an acoustic guitarist to accompany her.
“She has been doing some gigs since lockdown using backing tracks but that is not where we want to be. We want it to be live. We eventually want to build a band around her.”
Interested guitarists, who need to be “someone close to her age” and in the local area, can contact Mr MacManus on 07951 292 553 or via ronan@stonhambarns.co.uk
