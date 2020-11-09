Inquest adjourned into motorcyclist’s death

A review into the death of Steven Mouncer was held on November 9. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into the death of a motorcyclist has been adjourned until next year pending legal proceedings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Mouncer died on October 26, 2018, in Needham, south Norfolk, near Harleston.

Mr Mouncer, 54, was killed in a crash with a car.

A review into his death was held on Monday, November 9, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

On Monday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said an inquest was opened into Mr Mouncer’s death on November 8, 2018.

Ms Blake said: “This is an road traffic collision (RTC) matter, we are still awaiting any legal proceedings.

“We cannot resume the inquest.”

The inquest was adjourned for a further pre-inquest review, which will be held on February 9, 2021.

Michael Coulthard, 68, has pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving of Mr Mouncer. He will stand trial on February 1 next year.