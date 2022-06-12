Hundreds of homes left without power in south Norfolk

Over 350 homes in and around Harleston have been without power following two electric poles catching fire - Credit: Ian Carstairs

Hundreds of homes in south Norfolk have been left without power after two electricity poles caught fire.

Harleston fire crews were called to Needham Road and Mendham Lane in the town at about 5.30pm on Sunday, June 12.

Subsequently, power cuts were reported in and around Harleston affecting over 350 properties.

UK Power Network has said it is investigating damaged high voltage electricity cables, which are thought to have caused the power outage.

Homes have been left without electricity for several hours since.

Engineers are currently working in the area and have said they have located the underground cable fault.

It is currently unknown when power will be restored but it is estimated it could take until 9.30pm.