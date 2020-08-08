Gallery

Family use stunning chalk art to spread cheers across Norfolk

Chalk Bomb Charity artist Simon Bobby, from Harleston, on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

A family is spreading cheer by taking their eye-catching chalk art to communities across Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chalk Bomb Charity artist Simon Bobby on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Chalk Bomb Charity artist Simon Bobby on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Harleston couple Simon Bobby and Anita Vigrass, with the help of sons Henry and Hector, have been producing stunning drawings outside their home on Tudor Rose Way since lockdown began.

Their efforts saw them create an assault course and celebrate VE Day, before also raising £800 in support of struggling zoos.

The Chalk Bomb Charity are raising funds for MIND. Picture: Ian Burt The Chalk Bomb Charity are raising funds for MIND. Picture: Ian Burt

And now the family have launched Chalk Bomb Charity, a campaign taking their art further afield and fundraising for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

This week they treated people in King’s Lynn to their latest creation outside the town hall, even getting mayor Geoff Hipperson involved.

Chalk Bomb Charity artist Simon Bobby on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Chalk Bomb Charity artist Simon Bobby on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Bobby said: “Lots of people have said they were supposed to be abroad but came to Norfolk instead, and they are loving it.

“Initially this was something to keep Henry amused during lockdown. I never thought it would go this far.”

The Chalk Bomb Charity are raising funds for MIND. Picture: Ian Burt The Chalk Bomb Charity are raising funds for MIND. Picture: Ian Burt

To find out more about Chalk Bomb Charity or donate, visit chalkbombcharity.co.uk.