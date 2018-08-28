Search

Britain’s Got Talent star switches on Harleston’s Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:30 02 December 2018

Britain's Got Talent contestant Ben Langley switched on Harleston's Christmas lights on Saturday, December 1. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Britain's Got Talent contestant Ben Langley switched on Harleston's Christmas lights on Saturday, December 1. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

The people of Harleston turned out in their hundreds to watch Britain’s Got Talent star Ben Langley switch on the Christmas lights on Saturday.

Visitors to the South Norfolk town had the chance to try out a variety of edible treats and crafts at the Christmas Market in the town square, with familiar businesses selling local meat, drink and cake, as well as the new additions of Gabriel’s Garden and Tudor Bakehouse.

Mr Langley, comedian, writer and performer, entertained the crowds with pantomime-style banter in the run up to the big switch on at 6.20pm, alongside Park Radio’s Parky the Bear.

The South Norfolk-based family entertainer, who lives in Shimpling, gained national recognition earlier this year when he wowed millions of TV viewers on Britain’s Got Talent performing misheard lyrics in May, and has also performed in pantomimes for years.

He also announced the winner of a raffle for community organisation Harleston Future, tickets for which raised £225. “You will win a car parking space in an NHS hospital of your choice”, Mr Langley said.

Harleston mother Melody Cooper said: “It’s really good, I liked all the little stalls and the alpacas are gorgeous. It’s our first time, as we’ve lived here about a year.”

Earlier in the afternoon Father Christmas welcomed younger visitors to Santa’s Grotto at Harleston Information Plus, and the Thoroughfare was closed for children’s rides, community stalls, performers including students from ARTS Newton Flotman, and a walk-in snow globe. There were also alpacas for children to stroke.

Cider maker Ken Wooley, of Harleston Cider, which has been operating for two and a half years, said this was the second time the company had attended.

He said: “The light switch on is very good, it’s nice to see people come out for family friendly entertainment.”

Britain's Got Talent contestant Ben Langley switched on Harleston's Christmas lights on Saturday, December 1. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

A Christmas Bazaar also took place at St John’s Church in Broad Street during the morning, and the East of England Brass Band provided seasonal tunes for visitors.

Listen to the latest weather forecast