Trail of uplifting chalk drawings created to mark World Mental Health Day
PUBLISHED: 13:27 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 09 October 2020
Archant
A family’s quest to spread joy across Norfolk through art is continuing as their town gets ready to mark World Mental Health Day.
Chalk Bomb Charity, founded during lockdown by Simon Bobby, will treat Harleston to its stunning chalk creations on Saturday (October 10).
With the help of his eldest son, Henry, Mr Bobby has completed 12 uplifting chalk drawings which will be placed in shop windows to form a trail around the town.
Each ‘chalk bomb’ is adorned with positive affirmations, with the aim of raising awareness surrounding mental health and boosting spirits across Harleston.
Six of the drawings have been requested by children who struggled through lockdown and going back to school.
In collaboration with Harleston Kindness Help Hub, hundreds of rocks have also been painted and hidden around the town for people to find, while a convoy of specially-decorated cars will encourage people to give them a wave.
The day’s events are raising money for mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind. To donate, visit virginmoneygiving.com/chalk-bomb-charity.
