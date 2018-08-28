Search

Swaffham care home welcomes magical new resident

PUBLISHED: 13:39 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:53 09 November 2018

Hare-mione welcomed to Westfields care home. Picture: Plain Speaking PR

Archant

A special visitor has been officially welcomed into her new home, bringing with her a pinch of magic.

Hare-mione, who was part of this summer’s Break charity GoGoHares art trail , has taken up temporary residence at Westfields Care Home, run by Norse Care, in Swaffham.

Inspired by Harry Potter, the hare was created by Norfolk artist Jo Fiske and was voted the most popular sculpture by people using the GoGoHares app.

A group of children from Swaffham VC Infant and Nursery School, aged five to seven, joined some of the residents of Westfields to celebrate Hare-mione’s arrival.

Jo Bolton, manager at Westfields, said: “The residents, their families and staff at Westfields enjoyed the GoGoHares trail in the summer and were delighted when [we were] asked if we’d like Hare-mione to come and stay with us for a while.

“Many of our residents and staff have children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who love the Harry Potter books, so we are all enjoying spotting the references to the stories within the artwork.

“Welcoming the school children into our home is also lovely for the residents and helps us to continue developing our relationships with the Swaffham community.”

Emily McMillen is deputy head teacher at Swaffham VC Infant and Nursery School. She said: “It’s important that we teach our children about being compassionate and respectful towards others and play an active part within our community.

“The children loved meeting Hare-mione and enjoyed story-time alongside some of the Westfields’ residents and we hope to return again soon.”

The spell-binding hare was sponsored by Dipple and Conway Opticians, which has a branch in Swaffham, and they also successfully bid for her at the Break auction .

“We all fell in love with Hare-mione and the character she represented,” said Matthew Conway of Dipple and Conway.

“Inspired by Harry Potter’s best friend, Hermione Granger, Hare-mione is strong-willed, kind, hard-working, talented and ambitious - a wonderful role model for children and adults.

“We hope that, over the next year or so, we will be able to give lots more Harry Potter fans the chance to enjoy her.”

