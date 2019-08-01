Chaos at A47 roundabout causes traffic delays

Officers are responding to three incidents on the A47. Picture: Matthew Usher Archant © 2011; TEL; (01603) 772434

Motorists are being warned to avoid a section of the A47 after three police incidents in just 15 minutes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to a crash between a car and a lorry on the A149 junction at the Hardwick roundabout, King's Lynn, at 9.41am which had blocked both lanes.

No injuries are reported but police are working to clear the vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

At 9.52pm police were called to another crash involving two cars on the same roundabout but this did not block the road with no injuries reported.

Just five minutes later officers were called to a broken down vehicle on the Hardwick Roundabout to assist.

On Twitter Norfolk Police said: "Due to three separate road traffic incidents on the A47 at Kings Lynn, between the Pullover and Hardwick roundabouts, there is a significant build up of traffic. Please use other routes if possible."

Check our live traffic map before you travel.