Man in 80s seriously hurt in mobility scooter crash

Emergency services were called to the A47 Hardwick roundabout on Thursday following a collision between a car and a mobility scooter. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a mobility scooter and a car in west Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a mobility scooter and a car, close to the Hardwick roundabout in King's Lynn at 3.50pm on Thursday, January 23.

The driver of the mobility scooter, a man in his 80s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

Following the collision, a section of the A47 roundabout and Hardwick Road were closed while emergency services, including the air ambulance dealt with the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ben Hawkins on 101, quoting incident number 263 of 23 January.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.