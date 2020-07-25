Happy Norfolk Day weekend! How you can get involved

Fairhaven gardens celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture:Fairhaven Water Gardens Archant

From a virtual comedy night to a dinosaur’s picnic, there’s plenty of things to do this Norfolk Day weekend.

Norfolk Day 2019 at the WI garden party in Norwich Norfolk Day 2019 at the WI garden party in Norwich

For our third annual Norfolk Day, sponsored by Norwich Research Park, we’re encouraging people to find ways to celebrate our fantastic county over a long weekend – but to do so in a socially-distanced way and in line with the latest guidelines.

With the weather changing between sun, rain and thunder throughout the weekend make sure to pack an umbrella if you’re planning on heading on a Norfolk Day picnic, walk, street party to an event such as the dinosaur’s picnic being run by Norwich Cathedral. The cathedral are running the prehistoric picnic on Monday, July 27 for in the Cloisters between 12pm-3pm.

Richard Hayton in party mood at the Norfolk Day Street Party in Acle. Picture: Nick Butcher Richard Hayton in party mood at the Norfolk Day Street Party in Acle. Picture: Nick Butcher

If you don’t fancy getting caught in the rain, there’s plenty of things you can do to celebrate at home including, trying one of our Norfolk Day menu’s or recipes and telling the world what you love about our county on social media.

If you fancy a laugh, Hooma Comedy Club are also running a virtual show with acts based right here in Norfolk.

The actor, comedian and writer Stephen Fry – who lives in West Bilney – will be celebrating Norfolk Day by explaining what he loves about the county he lives in. The 62-year-old’s ‘toast to Norfolk’ will be broadcasted on BBC Radio Norfolk on Monday, July 27 at 2pm.

Norfolk Day 2020 is sponsored by Norwich Research Park. Norfolk Day 2020 is sponsored by Norwich Research Park.

Norfolk Day itself is on Monday, July 27, and we’re encouraging you, our readers, to show us how you’re celebrating on social media.

If you’re holding or heading to an event or celebrating in your own home, make sure to send us a picture by emailing norfolkday@archant.co.uk or tweet using the hashtag #NorfolkDay.

Stephen Fry Picture: BBC Stephen Fry Picture: BBC

Alternatively, why not celebrate Norfolk Day with your own Toast to Norfolk? Post your own “Cheers Norfolk” images or film on social media with the hashtag #CheersNorfolk #NorfolkDay.

Are you running a Norfolk Day event? To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to Norfolk Day Facebook group.