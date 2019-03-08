'Happy-go-lucky' builder died of natural causes, inquest hears

Vitor Alves died of natural causes with contributory chronic opiate use at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Kings Lynn, an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard. Photo: IAN BURT Archant

A "happy-go-lucky" builder died of natural causes, an inquest in Norwich heard.

Vitor Alves was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) at King's Lynn after a fall in the bath at 4am on Friday, January 4.

A&E clinician Dr Angelo Giubileo said the 43-year-old presented with minor injuries but it was clear he was "severely ill" with a distended stomach.

Mr Alves did not respond to treatment and had a cardiac arrest at 12pm. He was pronounced dead soon after.

An inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, July 2 heard his cause of death was sepsis of unknown origin with contributory chronic opiate use, with post-mortem examination results indicating septicaemia.

Mr Alves, from Chapel Road, Wisbech, was brought to A&E by his friend Tony Barnes. He called him a "very hard worker and a happy-go-lucky man" and added: "He has left a big hole in our family."

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a conclusion of death by natural causes, contributed to by chronic opiate use.