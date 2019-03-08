'Happy-go-lucky' builder died of natural causes, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 13:13 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 03 July 2019
A "happy-go-lucky" builder died of natural causes, an inquest in Norwich heard.
Vitor Alves was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) at King's Lynn after a fall in the bath at 4am on Friday, January 4.
A&E clinician Dr Angelo Giubileo said the 43-year-old presented with minor injuries but it was clear he was "severely ill" with a distended stomach.
Mr Alves did not respond to treatment and had a cardiac arrest at 12pm. He was pronounced dead soon after.
An inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, July 2 heard his cause of death was sepsis of unknown origin with contributory chronic opiate use, with post-mortem examination results indicating septicaemia.
Mr Alves, from Chapel Road, Wisbech, was brought to A&E by his friend Tony Barnes. He called him a "very hard worker and a happy-go-lucky man" and added: "He has left a big hole in our family."
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a conclusion of death by natural causes, contributed to by chronic opiate use.
