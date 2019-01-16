Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk sisters planning masquerade ball in memory of 21-year-old cousin

16 January, 2019 - 12:25
Tommy Green, pictured on holiday, was just 21 when he died. Pictures: supplied by Emma Edwards

Tommy Green, pictured on holiday, was just 21 when he died. Pictures: supplied by Emma Edwards

Archant

Two sisters from Happisburgh are planning an enchanted garden masquerade ball to raise money for Diabetes UK and celebrate the life of their much-loved cousin.

Mary and Megan with Tommy and his sister Molly. Pictures: supplied by Emma EdwardsMary and Megan with Tommy and his sister Molly. Pictures: supplied by Emma Edwards

Megan and Mary Elkin will be hosting the ball at Dunston Hall, near Norwich, in May.

Their inspiration is their cousin Tommy Green, who was 21 when he died in his sleep from Type 1 diabetes complications in 2017. He was studying quantity surveying at Nottingham Trent University.

The former Thetford Grammar School student, from Elmswell in Suffolk, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 17-years-old.

His cousin Megan, 24, said: “Tommy was the most loving, kind and generous person and he was taken from us all too soon. Our aim is to keep his spirit alive by spreading awareness of Type 1 diabetes and to create a community. We want to stop the feeling of being alone with this condition in Tommy’s memory.”

The whole family, including Tommy’s parents Jo and Nick Green, want to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes and help people recognise the symptoms, which can include losing weight without trying, going to the toilet a lot, extreme thirst and tiredness.

It is important to seek medical help quickly as Type 1 diabetes needs urgent medical treatment.

Teresa Strange, Diabetes UK Eastern Fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to Megan and Mary for organising the ball. The whole family have suffered such a terrible loss, but their commitment to raising money for Diabetes UK and increasing awareness and understanding of Type 1 diabetes is inspirational.

“I would encourage people to come along to what sounds like a great evening and help support the vital work Diabetes UK carries out every day to support people living with the condition and enable us to continue funding vital research.”

The ball is on Saturday, May 4 and will include a three-course dinner, a live band, auction and raffle.

Former X Factor and The Voice contestant Bill Downs will be performing during the evening.

Tickets are £50 each and for more details or to buy tickets call Megan on 07876 634630 or Mary on 07771 393288.

For more information on diabetes, go to www.diabetes.org.uk/diabetes-the-basics

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bus back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists