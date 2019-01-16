Norfolk sisters planning masquerade ball in memory of 21-year-old cousin

Two sisters from Happisburgh are planning an enchanted garden masquerade ball to raise money for Diabetes UK and celebrate the life of their much-loved cousin.

Megan and Mary Elkin will be hosting the ball at Dunston Hall, near Norwich, in May.

Their inspiration is their cousin Tommy Green, who was 21 when he died in his sleep from Type 1 diabetes complications in 2017. He was studying quantity surveying at Nottingham Trent University.

The former Thetford Grammar School student, from Elmswell in Suffolk, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 17-years-old.

His cousin Megan, 24, said: “Tommy was the most loving, kind and generous person and he was taken from us all too soon. Our aim is to keep his spirit alive by spreading awareness of Type 1 diabetes and to create a community. We want to stop the feeling of being alone with this condition in Tommy’s memory.”

The whole family, including Tommy’s parents Jo and Nick Green, want to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes and help people recognise the symptoms, which can include losing weight without trying, going to the toilet a lot, extreme thirst and tiredness.

It is important to seek medical help quickly as Type 1 diabetes needs urgent medical treatment.

Teresa Strange, Diabetes UK Eastern Fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to Megan and Mary for organising the ball. The whole family have suffered such a terrible loss, but their commitment to raising money for Diabetes UK and increasing awareness and understanding of Type 1 diabetes is inspirational.

“I would encourage people to come along to what sounds like a great evening and help support the vital work Diabetes UK carries out every day to support people living with the condition and enable us to continue funding vital research.”

The ball is on Saturday, May 4 and will include a three-course dinner, a live band, auction and raffle.

Former X Factor and The Voice contestant Bill Downs will be performing during the evening.

Tickets are £50 each and for more details or to buy tickets call Megan on 07876 634630 or Mary on 07771 393288.

For more information on diabetes, go to www.diabetes.org.uk/diabetes-the-basics

